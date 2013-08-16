Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of De Lage Landen International B.V. : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'De Lage Landen International B.V. : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'De Lage Landen International B.V.' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

De Lage Landen International B.V. (De Lage Landen) is a leasing company based in the Netherlands. The company is a global provider of leasing, business and consumer finance solutions, including vendor finance and factoring. The company provides asset-based financing products to manufacturers, distributors, resellers of capital goods, and consumers. The company offers equipment leasing, car and commercial vehicle leasing, ICT leasing, consumer finance and factoring, inventory finance, vendor finance, accounts receivable finance, and trade finance. It serves the banking and non-banking, food and agriculture, healthcare, office technology, transportation, and construction and industrial sectors. The company operates in 35 countries with over 5,400 Full-time equivalents (FTEs). The company principally operates in the Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Japan, China, Russia, Argentina, and Hungary. De Lage Landen International B.V. operates as a subsidiary of Cooperative Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. DLL is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.



Companies Mentioned



De Lage Landen International B.V.



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