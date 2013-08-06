D&E Woodworks Now Searching for Authorized Dealers

Lancaster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- In order to get high quality custom products from the manufacturer to the customer, manufacturing companies count on their network of authorized dealers to distribute the product. With their exceptional swing sets, D&E Woodworks, manufacturer of the Adventure World Gymsets line of products, offers their dealer partners a product that is affordable and easy to sell to customers. The full selection of playsets for kids ensures that customers will be able to find the playset they are looking for.



Swing sets are a great way for parents to add a safe place for children to play in the yard, and when a parent is in the market for a swing set, they want to be able to get the best for their children. Every family has different needs, and standard, in the box, playsets for kids are not always able to fulfill all of the needs of the family, and they do not provide an easy way to customize or change the design of the set. To get the most from their swing sets, parents need to be able to customize the design and build of the set. D&E Woodworks gives their customers the ability to design a swing set that can adapt and change as the children mature.



By becoming a dealer for D&E Woodworks products, retailers will be able to give parents the best swing sets on the market. The quality of the construction is unmatched, and they are some of the most sought after playsets for kids. With the support of D&E Woodworks, retailers will see growth in sales and profits as they are able to attract new customers.



As the leading manufacturer of swing sets, D&E Woodworks and the Adventure World Gymsets brand give customers the outdoor playsets that parents want. To get exclusive territorial rights and access to a valued business partner, retailers should contact D&E Woodworks as soon as possible.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit www.adventureworldgysets.com to discover what it takes to become an authorized retailer.