Dead-Ringer: Compelling New Book by Jim Yackel Provides Fierce Factual Reminder That Our World's Time Is Growing Short

Synopsis:



A man who impersonates Elvis Presley for his living resides in the same small town that was the birthplace of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz author L. Frank Baum. We all know that flying monkeys were a part of the journey to the mythical Land of Oz, but could they also be demons straight from Hell? This Elvis impersonator thinks so, as he sees them in his dreams and visions and also in the tangible reality of the streets of the rustic village of Chittenango, New York.



This man, named Jesse Same, has grown weary of the Elvis gig and desires to do something new with his music career. Likewise, he desires to have more time with his young son and that means wrestling him away from his manipulative and controlling ex-wife and her hard-driving new husband. They don’t subscribe to Jesse’s strong faith in Jesus and are troubled that the young son has developed his father’s passionate love for the Lord. How far would the ex and her husband go to keep the young son from Jesse? Would the young boy put himself into great danger in order to be with his dad?



As this man who is a dead-ringer for the King of Rock n Roll dreams prophetic dreams, the supernatural creeps through the cracks in the walls that separate it from the natural realm as those who are bound to this world may soon witness the end of the world as they know it. Will the man’s dreams and visions come to pass? Is there any hope for the individuals who appear in his dreams?



Will Jesse ever receive the long-sought after answer from his past that would alter the shape of his present and future?



As the author explains, while fictional, his book has a stark relevance to reality.



"Dead-Ringer" is a story that has the Gospel of Jesus Christ woven through the images of a modern America facing the end of days, with allusions to Elvis Presley and the Wizard of Oz,” says Yackel, who also wrote the popular Wayfarers Trilogy.



Continuing, “Chittenango NY, which is the background of the story, could be any small town in America. The overriding theme of this fiction tale is a factual reminder that time is growing short and while it won't be the end of the world, it will be the end of the world as we have known it.”



About the Author: Jim Yackel

Jim Yackel was born in 1961 in Syracuse, NY. He is an author, blogger, video-blogger, and columnist; having written The Wayfarers Christian/End Times fiction trilogy and promises that if there is enough time, other fiction books will follow. Additionally, Yackel is a Christian-Rock singer/songwriter and recording artist, performing solo and also with Jim Yackel and Company.



Jim is a father, husband, an avid sports fan, fisherman, and news junkie; particularly focused on news items that point to the fulfilling of Biblical prophecy.