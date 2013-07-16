Deep Sea Cosmetics Featured at Hollywood Event

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Several years ago, Deep Sea Cosmetics sponsored an auction dinner to raise money for the first free middle and high school in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The auction drew the attention and appearance of many popular Hollywood stars that helped fund and build the school.



The event sponsored by Deep Sea Cosmetics was held at Millesime in New York City and was called “Let’s Build a School for Haiti.” It attracted nearly 200 guests that sat among the various stars, enjoying music from an American-Haitian artist before the start of the auction. Each guest at the event was gifted with Dead Sea products and the auction also featured other Dead Sea cosmetics. Deep Sea Cosmetics is the only Dead Sea cosmetic company to ever achieve this much exposure to so many of Hollywood’s household names.



Deep Sea Cosmetics offers a wide selection of Dead Sea facial care products such as moisturizers, masks, cleansers, and anti-aging formulas. In addition to this, they also sell mineral products and Dead Sea soap scrubs, body butter, and lotions. The company says that the Dead Sea is “nearly ten times as salty as the world's oceans and twice as saline as the Great Salt Lake in Utah.” The minerals from the Dead Sea have long been used for their therapeutic and beautifying properties, and these properties have been extracted by Deep Sea to use in their line of cosmetics and skin therapy treatments.



About Deep Sea Cosmetics

Through a unique process, Deep Sea Cosmetics has combined original Dead Sea mineral extracts with a peptides complex of synthesized proteins which are found in the most common types of collagen. When the Peptide Complex is added to cultured human fibroblasts, it stimulates them to produce the main components of youthful skin. Deep Sea Cosmetics uses specialized technology and processes to enhance skin hydration so that your skin care regime is able to withstand the test of time.