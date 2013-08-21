Dead Sea Mud Mask - Exfoliates, Softens and Smooths the Skin, Restoring Its Natural Radiance

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Dead Sea mud is composed of a rich complex of minerals and trace elements which have long been known for their therapeutic properties in natural skin care routines. Since ancient times, Dead Sea mud has been regarded as an effective remedy to restore the skin's natural health, smoothness and radiance.



The valuable minerals contained in Dead Sea mud (magnesium, bromide, sodium, calcium, potassium, etc.) are absorbed by the skin, stimulating microcirculation and allowing a natural glow to return to the skin. The mineral-rich mud mask also helps to cleanse and detoxify the skin, extracting accumulated toxins in the tissue.



Mud masks, or more specifically Dead Sea mud facial masks, offer multiple benefits to men and women with a busy lifestyle. The many soothing properties of Dead Sea mud have immediate and lasting benefits for the skin. Here are a few of the benefits obtained by applying a weekly Dead Sea mud facial mask:



Cleansing: Dead Sea mud eliminates impurities in the skin. Its particles attract and capture grime, oil and impurities and bring these to the surface through a process of absorption.



Remineralization: Dead Sea mud is composed of rich skin-reviving minerals. For this reason, Dead Sea mud is used regularly for its excellent properties of remineralization, or the replenishment of much-needed minerals to the skin and body.



Exfoliating: Applied to the face as a mask, Dead Sea Mud acts as a mild exfoliant, removing dead cells from the outermost layer of the skin, leaving your skin soft, smooth and radiant.



Emollients: The Pure & Essential Minerals Dead Sea mud facial mask contains organic essential oils that, along with Dead Sea minerals, help reduce the evaporation of water from the epidermis and moisturizing the skin. Reducing water loss from the skin is an important element of all anti-aging and wrinkle reducing skin care treatments.



The application of a Dead Sea mud facial mask at an upscale spa costs between $80 and $100 per appointment. At this price, a weekly spa visit quickly becomes an expensive endeavor. Pure & Essential Minerals offers the Dead Sea mud facial mask in a six ounce jar for less than Thirty dollars, making it easy to experience the same skin rejuvenation benefits in the convenience of your own home. Each 6 ounce jar provides 30 facial mud mask treatments. The savings are immediately obvious.



The Dead Sea mud facial mask is suitable for all skin types and soothes common skin conditions such as acne, eczema and psoriasis. Pure & Essential Minerals has a simple goal, to provide the most natural skin care products available, made with superior ingredients and paired with unmatched customer service.