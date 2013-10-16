Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors in Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- A deadline is coming up on October 28, 2013in the lawsuit filed for investors of Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) over alleged securities laws violations by Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd.



Investors with a substantial investment in NYSE:LITB shares between June 6, 2013 and August 19, 2013, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on October 28, 2013, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) between June 6, 2013 and August 19, 2013, that Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that defendants misrepresented or failed to disclose that Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd's sales growth had dramatically decreased during the second quarter of 2013, the period ended June 30, 2013, that Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd’s costs had grown more than its sales during the second quarter of 2013, and that as a result of the foregoing, Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-was not on track to achieve the financial results defendants had led the market to expect between June 6, 2013 and August 19, 2013.



On August 19, 2013, Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd reported its second quarter 2013 financial results



Shares of Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) dropped from over $23 per share on August 14, 2013, to as low as $9.62 per share on Sept. 3, 2013.



The plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all purchasers of Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADRs between June 6, 2013 and August 19, 2013.



On Oct. 15, 2013, NYSE:LITB shares closed at $11.09 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com