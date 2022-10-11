Deadline Is Coming Up on October 17, 2022 in the Lawsuit for Certain Investors in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2022 -- Investors who purchased shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: October 17, 2022. NASDAQ: CODX stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) common shares between May 12, 2022 and August 11, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 12, 2022 and August 11, 2022 , the Defendants repeatedly touted its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test, reassuring investors about the demand for the product, that at the same time, the Defendants failed to disclose that demand for its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test had plummeted throughout the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and that as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the demand for its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.