Deaf Audio Circus Releases Single "Six PM" Resulting from Recent Miami Music Week

San Juan, Puerto Rico -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- The duo of DJ's “El Digital” and “Dr.K” collectively known as Deaf Audio Circus premieres their new single "Six PM" and music video this week. The single was recorded when the duo traveled to play at the "Miami Music Week (MMW)", the same week of the famous festival of electronic music "Ultra".



The Song & Video were released on June 4, 2013 in all the digital platforms and social networks. The single will be part of a forthcoming album titled "African Tribute." The album will be a tribute to the artists’ African ancestors. The Album will be available in August 2013. The single "Six PM" has its basis in Tech-House accompanied by much percussion with its own tropical flavor.



Deaf Audio Circus is Techno DJ/Producers from San Juan, Puerto Rico. The group is influenced by tropical sounds, electro and tech house music. They have been releasing music since 2011 and work every day on their unique sound that they hope will conquer the Tech House and Techno scene.



They have planned a USA Tour for July to October of this year visiting Miami, New York, Detroit, Chicago and more to confirm. Their young and fresh style promises to captivate the world with its tropical rhythm.



Release Details:

Released by: Hy-Land Records

EAN/UPC: 4250701912508

Music Video: https://vimeo.com/66445939



Track List:



1. Deaf Audio Circus Ft. Dr.K - Six Pm (Single) 04:43

2. Deaf Audio Circus Ft. Dr.K - Six Pm (Original Mix) 07:55



Contact:

Felix Rosario

Phone: +1(787) 616-6574

Email: socialdac@yahoo.com

http://www.deafaudiocircus.com