Deaf-Blind Dog Named Daisy Is the Subject of Inspirational New Book by Maryam Faresh

Studio City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- When Maryam Faresh and her husband Bruce adopted Daisy, a deaf-blind rescue dog, the couple knew they would need to spend a lot of time teaching their new family member how to navigate her way through a world that is filled with sight and sound.



What they did not realize is how much Daisy would end up teaching them—about life, love, patience and perseverance.



Living with Daisy has not always been easy. Maryam and Bruce were newcomers to the world of special needs rescue dogs and found very little information to help them train their new family member to adapt to her surroundings. For several months, the couple worked hard to earn Daisy’s trust and love. Over time, just like the flower for which she was named, Daisy began to blossom.



In honor of their beloved dog, and to share her inspirational story with others, Maryam has released a new book titled “Daisy.” The book, which is available through Amazon as well as other places, includes a forward written by Cesar Milan, The Dog Whisperer. The story details the first two years of Maryam’s and Bruce’s life with Daisy, as well as the struggles and victories the three of them have shared.



“Daisy” is not the first book that Maryam has written about her very special dog. She is also the author of children’s books about Daisy, including “What about Daisy?” and “Road to Rescue Ranch.”



Maryam was initially inspired to start writing about her very special deaf-blind rescue dog after an especially difficult training session with Daisy led Maryam to have a vivid dream. After waking up the next morning, Maryam wrote down what she had felt and seen during her sleep. Two hours later, “What about Daisy” was completed.



In addition to her books, Maryam has also created an organization, also called What about Daisy? that is devoted to increasing awareness and understanding of both people and animals with special needs.



“Daisy didn’t just change our lives; she changed our destiny,” Maryam wrote in the introduction of her new book, adding that her precious dog’s life symbolizes hope, love and courage.



“We hope you enjoy our story. In addition, we hope it opens your heart and mind to the limitless capabilities of all humans and animals, and gives you a better understanding of the deafblind experience.”



About What about Daisy?

What about Daisy? is a for profit enterprise whose purpose is to inform, entertain, and promote understanding of the challenges facing humans and animals with special needs. Working through TV, radio, internet, books, and live events, What about Daisy? creator, Maryam Faresh, has inspired thousands with Daisy’s story and message that “everyone deserves to be loved and accepted.” For more information, please visit http://www.amazon.com/Daisy-Volume-Maryam-Elizabeth-Faresh/dp/1478287543/ref=sr_1_3?ie=UTF8&qid=1350069615&sr=8-3&keywords=daisy%20maryam%20faresh