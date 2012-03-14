Deal Seekers Find Hundreds of Daily Group Discounts in One Place: Deals Extra

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2012 -- From super couponing television shows to classes devoted to teaching ways in which to stretch each penny, Americans and people throughout the world have become increasingly interested in learning new ways to conserve their hard-earned money.



In keeping with this new craze to save, people are taking advantage of the daily deals offered by websites such as Groupon and Living Social, which offer services and products at 50 to 90 percent off regular prices in an effort to garner more business. In fact, it is estimated about 60 percent of North American consumers are using these types of sites to receive substantial discounts.



But over the past two years, the number of group buying sites has grown to more than 1,000 making it hard for people to find all of the deals currently available.



Recently launched, http://www.dealsextra.com aggregates and displays all of the daily deals offered by the most popular group sites on the web allowing customers throughout the U.S. and Canada find the discounted products or services they want, all in one place. Deals Extra, which also features an Australian deal site with more than 500 different vouchers, gives visitors the ability to sort deals by categories so they can find the offers they want even faster.



For North Americans looking for all of the top deals in their area, DealsExtra aggregates coupons from more than 50 different group buying sites, including Groupon, Living Social, KGB, Daily Candy and Gilt City. Deals range from discounts on meals at restaurants, entertainment, travel and retail across 100 cities throughout North America.



And with the simple-to-use sorting function offered by Dealsextra, customers can find the deal they want, quickly.



According to dealsextra.com, “DealsExtra features a powerful deal finder, allowing you to sort offers by category, price, newness and location. At DealsExtra, you'll find discounts plus ratings and reviews sourced from Urban Spoon, Google, Trip Advisor and Yelp.”



In addition to the North American DealsExtra site, Australians can visit http://www.Dealsextra.com.au to find specials on services and products from more than 40 websites, including Groupon (Star Deals), Scoopon, Spreets, Living Social, Catch of the day, Cudo, Our Deal, Ouffer, JumpOnIt, Two Dollar Deals, Food Morning, Couee, Ezy Deal, Monthly Catch and more.



Deals Extra Australia lists more than 100 one-day deals in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.



For more information, visit http://www.dealsextra.com



