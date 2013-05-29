Deal Site Marketers Association Launches Amist Negative Press About the Deal Site Industry

Melbourne, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- With Daily Deal Sites being able to deliver a ton of new clients to a business, the opportunity to step in and help businesses use Daily Deal Sites properly has been organized under an umbrella called the Deal Site Marketers Association.



The organization is run by Alicia Lyttle, Lorette Lyttle and Greg Cesar who are entrepreneurs, Internet & Local Business Marketers and Deal Site Marketers. “We’ve assisted businesses by using Daily Deal Sites to grow their business while we manage the deal. We’ve been doing this for close to 2 years and our clients are all over the world, from the Caribbean to the USA and all the way to Africa” says Alicia Lyttle.



The aim is to bridge the gap in the Daily Deal Site industry. The gap, which is the absenteeism of proper representation and education of the local business so they know how to properly leverage the power of daily deal sites without getting burnt.



Amist some negative press of Daily Deals being dangerous for business, lies an opportunity for Deal Site Marketers. “We make sure that the businesses know what to do before, during and after the deal. We manage everything from structuring the deal to negotiating percentages with the Deal Sites. Now the business owner just focuses on running their business, knowing we’ve got everything covered” says Lorette Lyttle.



The Deal Site Marketers Association has trained over 1000 entrepreneurs and marketing companies on how to effectively represent a business and run a deal for them. “I’ve been doing local business marketing since 1997 and I’ve never seen anything as powerful as Daily Deal Marketing for delivering results to businesses. As long as you know how to properly run a deal for a business, you create a huge win-win-win” says Greg Cesar.



About Deal Site Marketers Association

The association welcomes businesses to contact them about running a Daily Deal. They have members that span the globe, and a few of their profiles can be found online at http://www.dealsitemarketersassociation.com/members You can contact the association for more information at http://www.dealsitemarketersassociation.com and http://dealsitemarketersassociation.com/contact-us/



