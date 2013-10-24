Deal Wholesaler Announces a Major Expansion of Their Used Wholesale Video Games Inventory

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- DealWholesaler.com (http://www.dealwholesaler.com, an Indianapolis based company mostly known for its bundles of English and Spanish DVDs, today announced the expansion of used video games to their primary inventory. DealWholesaler.com has always occasionally offered some discounted and wholesale new Video Games by the title in bulk on their website, and occasionally offered a small quantity of used Video Games to their existing regular wholesale customers. Basically the company has started to cater to a larger client base by expanding their used video games inventory at http://www.dealwholesaler.com.



Speaking on the occasion, Pierre a Sales Manager of the company said, "With the economy changing, and many people looking for realistic opportunities to start small businesses or make side income, we felt it was important to expand our inventory in the direction of the very popular growing industry of used video games at http://www.dealwholesaler.com. Due to price and profit constraints it is very difficult for existing and new businesses to get into the new video games part of the industry, so we're expecting on becoming a complimentary tool for a vast majority of small businesses that want to enter the used video game sells arena."



As part of this expansion DealWholesaler.com will reduce their on the street presence by requiring most current local customers to make their wholesale purchases online. Clients in the Indianapolis and Chicago area that have grown used to a Sales Representative showing up every week or two will be informed over the next couple weeks they will need to visit http://www.dealwholesaler.com to make future wholesale orders. The company currently offers wholesale products to a number of different retailers including convenience stores, small grocery stores, kiosks, flea marketers, eBay sellers, Amazon sellers, private websites, and various other small businesses. Pierre from DealWholesaler.com added, "We don't expect to move away from our focus on serving small businesses, we expect this move to enhance our relationship with local and national small businesses looking to compliment their existing wholesale product suppliers."



Company Information:

Business Name: DealWholesaler.com

Business Location: Indianapolis, IN, United States

Website Address: http://www.dealwholesaler.com

Twitter Address: http://www.twitter.com/DealWholesaler