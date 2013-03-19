Dealer Goldmine Launches Campaign to Boost Suffering Automotive Sales

Neptune, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Statistics indicate having a positive online presence can boost a company's sales by up to 60 percent. With the automotive industry still suffering from the recession of 2001 and the peak in fuel prices in 2008, auto dealer marketing has become a key element in assisting the automotive industry with financial recovery efforts. In an effort to further reinforce improving automotive sales, Dealer Goldmine has launched a campaign to advise vehicle dealers in website optimization through car dealership marketing.



Vincent Curto of Dealer Goldmine stated, "Our marketing services for car dealerships revolve around reputation management. This consists of search engine results management and customer review management. It is also very closely tied to social media management. As more people start to do research online, a company's online reputation becomes more and more important. Through search engine results management, we help clients improve search results for their dealership. We do so by optimizing their site to include specific search phrases, allowing them to show up more often in searches performed by potential customers. We also help our clients to create new, additional sites around their dealership."



Curto went on to explain, "In many cases, our clients' sales are suffering due to bad reviews. They usually can't get bad listings removed, but it is very possible to lessen their effect by emphasizing the positive aspects of their reputation. Unlike most reputation management companies, our system is fully compliant with the terms of service of the online review sites. Posting false customer reviews is not the right way to promote a company. Doing so can actually harm their listing or get them banned altogether. We help them restore their reputation by implementing a system to consistently gather and publish real customer reviews, which is an important step in improving or maintaining a good online reputation."



Curto spoke of other marketing strategies, "While measuring an instantly quantifiable return on social media sites may not be possible, investing in this powerful trend has become extremelyimportant. Statistics show social media is where an increasing number of potential customers hear about our clients. If they do not have a strong social media presence, they will miss out on possible sales. At Dealer Goldmine, we engage past, current and potential customers on social media sites. Our clients already know professional and timely follow up is essential to their dealership’s success, but we help their absorption rate reach its full potential. In leveraging the power of permission based text message marketing, Dealer Goldmine will follow up with our clients' customers a few times each month via text. This translates to more turns and better absorption. We help our clients improve their dealership's online existence, and by extension their sales, by combining all these marketing strategies."



About Dealer Goldmine

Dealer Goldmine helps vehicle dealerships to increase their online presence, as well as improving and maintaining their reputation, via a number of proven marketing strategies.