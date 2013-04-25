Dealers Attend MISys Manufacturing Webinar

Woodstock, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Recently MISys Manufacturing sponsored a webinar entitled “MISys Revamps Partner Program.” Charlie Kimbell, VP of Sales and Marketing gave a brief overview of the new partner program. As a component of the New Partner Program, MISys Manufacturing is committed to integrating the designated accounting software, defending MISys trademarks and intellectual property, offering priority technical support to end users as well as providing all partners with marketing material and support. Implementation training will be held July 21, 2013.



MISys is fortunate to have the support of hundreds of business partners in North America and overseas. The software company has found the referral and authorized reseller categories have captured the wide array of talents and business strategies of partners. To learn more about partnering with MISys go to: http://misysinc.com/partner/.



MISys Manufacturing is clear that for most small manufacturers expensive ERP solutions are overkill compared to more affordable MRP (Material Resource Planning). Designed specifically for small to medium-sized manufacturing firms, MISys Manufacturing (http://www.misysinc.com) has been a leader in the manufacturing software industry for more than a quarter century. The company maintains close developer relationships with Intuit (the maker of QuickBooks) and Sage Software (the maker of Sage 300 ERP (Accpac), Sage 50 US (Peachtree), and Sage 50 Canada (Simply Accounting). MISys Manufacturing software can be run as a standalone solution or fully integrated with the accounting software, with flexible deployment options offered.



MISys Manufacturing offers one of the lowest cost-of-ownership solutions for small manufacturers, while designed to grow with the success of industrial customers, offering a scalable solution which provides the needed additional power by simply plugging in a new module.



About Manufacturing Information Systems, Inc.

MISys Manufacturing software products are sold directly by the company as well as hundreds of business partners in forty-eight countries. A privately held corporation headquartered in Woodstock, Vermont, MISys has more than 7,500 customers worldwide. MISys Manufacturing offers a comprehensive solution for all industries, with specific functionality for food & beverage, auto parts, industrial machinery, and plastics manufacturers. The software has evolved over 25 years to include powerful functionality required by manufacturers in the pharmaceutical, health & beauty, electronics, computer equipment and aerospace & defense industries. Comprehensive customer feedback has helped shape the technology to incorporate best practices to meet ISO certification requirements and lean manufacturing principles, at the most affordable price. Follow MISys on Twitter at @MISysinccom.



