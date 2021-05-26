Dealing with the Intricacies of the QuickBooks .TLG File

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2021 -- In QuickBooks, the file with the TLG file extension -Transaction Log that accompanies the .qbw.tlg file is a file that aids in recovering a corrupted data file.



Deleting the TLG file is NOT recommended unless a full backup with complete verification has been done. It is recommended that the .TLG file be kept in the same folder as the QuickBooks company file, the .QBW file, at all times. If the .QBW file is moved or copied somewhere, the .TLG file should be copied with it.



"A huge concern today is the .TLG file growing substantially faster and bigger than the actual .QBW file. A large TLG file can not only affect QuickBooks performance, but backup options may not include the file by default, and would not reset it either," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



It is important to always be cognizant of the niceties of the TLG file and its growth. If the TLG file does outgrow the company file, performance will be affected – especially when it is being used over a network. It will also affect the size of backup files – since it's also included with it. The easiest way to resolve this is to create a local back up with full verification enabled, manually.



If such a backup is successfully made, new or reset TLG file would be created. One issue many users face is running into a damaged company file where the QuickBooks Auto Data Recovery would need to be used. If data is being compromised, the existing TLG file would need to be sustained until the issue is resolved.



Rocha stressed the importance of QuickBooks backup files. "If you are using a backup feature, make sure you include the TLG file in your set of files that are backed up, as it adds one more level of safety to your recovery plan, in case you run into unfortunate situations."



This is also especially important if you have damaged data in your QBW file that cannot be recovered. "A good backup and matching TLG file may be what you need to get back to the point before the damage occurred, and then move forward to your current state. Remember that if you delete the TLG file, QuickBooks will just start another, but it will have limited use, as it is incomplete," headed.



E-Tech offers a service to recover data from the .TLG file and replay it back to a previous backup of the data file. The service will recover lost QuickBooks data by merging data in the TLG file into a previous backup (QBB) or copy of the data file.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks TLG Data Recovery Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-tlg-data-recovery-service/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



Media Contact

Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk