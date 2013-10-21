DealPly Hits Record 60 Million Users as Bargain Hunters Plug in to Big Savings

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Shopping for bargains is more than just a hobby, for some people it is a way of life, and for an increasing number of people a necessity to make ends meet. DealPly have created a browser add-on that acts as an online personal shopper with all the best and most up to date knowledge of deals and offers, so shoppers can always be assured they are getting the best deals. It recently hit a landmark figure of 60 million users, proving its success is being relied upon by ever larger numbers of people.



The DealPly Price Comparison Tool monitors the shopping activities of users against their constantly updated database of amazing deals, offers, sales and coupons so that if what the user is looking for can be found cheaper elsewhere or is entitled to a money saving deal, the add-on makes the user aware of it with a notification and a link to the competing product or special offer.



The advantages of Deal Ply are numerous, including the ability to give users the lowest prices on the best retail sites like Amazon, eBay and more right from within their browser while they are searching for deals. DealPly alerts individuals to currently active coupons, deals, rebates, club discounts and everyday bargains related to their searches so they will always be able to get the best deal, and sometimes even get money off the most competitive price. After some recent upgrades, the add-on now supports sixteen different languages. It is intuitive in its activity and stays out of the way when users are not shopping online so as not to cause distractions. DealPly is therefore a safe and free way to maximize savings and enhance the users’ online shopping experience.



A spokesperson for DealPly explained, “It’s always an amazing feeling when you pass landmark numbers like these; it was cause for celebration throughout our developer offices. The thing we’re most proud of is creating a new, customer focused and competitive means by which to shop, helping users select the best offers like a caddy helps a golfer pick the right club. We have specialist knowledge and an amazing user interface, and the more people that use it, the better for everyone.”



About DealPly

DealPly is a browser add-on that makes the online shopping experience better. DealPly makes sure consumers always pay less by offering alternative products, showing consumers same products on different stores with cheaper prices and exposing shoppers to coupons allowing them to enjoy exclusive discounts when checking out. DealPly is a free, safe and friendly app that helps consumers save money shopping online in their favorite stores. For more information, please visit: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dealply-technologies-ltd-