Deals in Oncology Personalized Medicine Industry - Worldwide Analysis by Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- The Personalized Medicine in Oncology Deals and Alliances of 2014 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world’s leading healthcare companies in oncology sector. All the deals have been tracked year wise. All the deals have been covered under different chapters in below mentioned topics.



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Collaboration Deals (Chapter No. 2.1)

Partnership Deals (Chapter No. 2.2)

Distribution Agreement Deals (Chapter No. 2.3)

Joint Venture Deals (Chapter No. 2.4)

Licensing Agreement Deals (Chapter No. 2.5)

Strategic Alliances Deals (Chapter No. 2.6)

Merger & Acquisition Deals (Chapter No. 2.7)

Co–Promotion Deals (Chapter No. 2.8)

Co–Marketing Deals (Chapter No. 2.9)

Co–Development Deals (Chapter No. 2.10)



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary



2. Deals Type in Oncology Personalized Medicine



2.1 Collaboration Deals in Oncology Personalized Medicine

2.1.1 Year 2011

2.1.2 Year 2012

2.1.3 Year 2013

2.1.4 Year 2014



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2.2 Partnership Deals in Oncology Personalized Medicine

2.2.1 Year 2007

2.2.2 Year 2011

2.2.3 Year 2013

2.2.4 Year 2014



2.3 Distribution Agreement Deals in Oncology Personalized Medicine

2.3.1 Year 2007

2.3.2 Year 2009

2.3.3 Year 2010

2.3.4 Year 2012

2.3.5 Year 2013

2.3.6 Year 2014



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