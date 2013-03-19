DealSpot Offers Consumers and Businesses a FREE Marketplace for Sharing Awesome Deals

Bedford, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Those other so-called bargain sites are so 2009. DealSpot™ (www.getondealspot.com) lets businesses post their Deals and coupons for FREE – and it allows consumers to claim the Deals for FREE!



DealSpot™ is a new idea in both marketing and saving consumers money. At DealSpot™, we don't think it should cost an arm and a leg to share your best Deals with consumers. That's why we let businesses share their Deals and coupons directly with consumers – all FREE on DealSpot™.



Shoppers can take DealSpot™ with them everywhere they go with our FREE, exclusive new DealSpot™ app for android and iPhone. While shopping, they can find the best Deals just by searching with the DealSpot™ app on their phones. They can browse or search by location, item or keyword.



Our app was featured on Fox Business as a new and innovative idea in business-to-consumer sharing. See the article here: Fox Business Article



At DealSpot™, our goal is to get every business as many customers as possible, while helping consumers find every money-saving Deal out there. We offer all of this at no charge to either businesses or shoppers. It is truly FREE marketing and advertising.



So, please go to Google Play or the Apple App Store to get our FREE app today - and start saving money! Businesses can go to www.getondealspot.com to post their Deals right away.



Please feel free to contact DealSpot™ with any questions.



Media Contact:

Mark Pauley, Founder

PhoneAxiom, L.L.C.

540-425-0581

mark @getondealspot.com

www.getondealspot.com