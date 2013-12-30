Dean Dupre of Champion Tile and Marble: For a Marble Flooring Upgrade, Make Sure the Stone Is Real

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- There are many faux products on the market. If you are purchasing marble for a home flooring upgrade, ensure that the stone you are considering is true marble.



“As with many others things on the market today, even marble flooring can be fake. Always make sure you are getting the real deal. It’s important you know that you are getting real marble, and not the faux alternative, because you are paying good money for the real thing,” pointed out Dean Dupre, who owns Champion Tile and Marble in Tampa, Florida.



Marble flooring is one of the most luxurious flooring materials. It gives classic elegance to the kitchen, bathrooms and other areas of a home. It is easy to maintain and offers an ambience that remains unmatched by any other flooring product. The last thing any homeowner needs to find out is that the marble purchased for a project is fake. Some retailers, knowing the popularity of the stone, attempt to sell second-rate, fake marble. The real mineral is pressured-treated and heated by Mother Nature. There is no mistaking real, quality, naturally-processed marble. “How do you distinguish real, limestone-formed marble from the cheap imitation? Take home a sample of the flooring you are interested in. Pour either muriatic acid or vinegar on it. No bubbles? It’s likely fake,” advised Dupre.



Variation in color and striation should not arouse your suspicion. Because of its natural origin, every tile or slab will be different, a distinctly appealing point for homeowners. It is best to shop with an open mind when sourcing marble for installation in the home. The samples will undoubtedly not “match” the final product delivered and installed, and that is to be expected. Part of marble’s interesting adaptability is its differences in overall appearance, color and texture.



“If you’re a do-it-yourself kind of person, make certain you install the marble precisely according to instructions. Messing up with this stone means a not-so-nice finished look. If you do not have the necessary experience to tackle a relatively sensitive job like this, contact your local Tampa flooring contractor and get it done right the first time,” Dupre suggested. “Making sure your installation is the right fit and looks good is important.”



Learn more at http://www.champtile.com/