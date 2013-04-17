Deanna's 'Dreams Come True' Aims to Be a Viral over 3 Million YouTube Views in Just Few Days

Menlo Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- American/ Ukrainian/ Israeli music artist Deanna has released her debut music video for her latest single "Dreams Come True."



“Dreams Come True” is Deanna’s latest music video, and the first to be published on YouTube.It has accumulated more than 3 million views in under a week.



Deanna, a young and ambitious singer was surprised to get such a positive feedback on her first music video. Millions of people were more than impressed with her voice and her incredible talent as a performer. In this video Deanna showed herself not only as a great singer, but also a good stage artist and even an actress. Her artist image during the video is constantly changing, so her unarguable success cannot be underestimated. Not many people are aware of the fact, that Deanna also has a very interesting story behind her music career, which definitely influenced her style of performing.



"Dreams Come True" had more than 3 million views as of Tuesday evening. Is it likely that the video will achieve widespread success? How big is it going to be? We'll have to wait and see.



About Deanna American/ Ukrainian/ Israeli music artist

https://plus.google.com/104276570455395506795/about



Media Contact:



Daniel Foox

Phone: 818-770-2834

Email: Deannadreams@gmail.com

Address: 6300 Variel Ave Los Angeles CA

Website: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Deanna/555258667826623