Dear Frankie Expands Its Portfolio with the New Swimwear Line

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Dear Frankie, an inspired lingerie line based in Canada, has recently announced the opening of its new swimwear line for women.



Alicia Martin, the designer of Dear Frankie specializes in bodysuits, loungewear and modal fabrics and due to the great appreciation from people, she decided to add more products like the latest selection of swimwear which can now be seen on the company’s official website.



In an interview with Alicia, she stated that a huge number of customers from Canada, including those who made online orders are the ones who served as key for her to expand Dear Frankie’s portfolio.



“By manufacturing the right products for people here in the city where I can keep my eye on everything made me feel that my business is a growing thing. I want to thank the customers for taking a chance on me” she added.



Today, Dear Frankie showcases a wide selection of summer outfits which vary in colors and styles. For beach lovers, there are the salt-water-taffy colors, sassy-tie dye, sunny yellows and trimmed black. On the other hand, the prices vary from $19-$30 but would still depend on sizes. Aside from that, there are also thongs available at very reasonable prices. There are also tights, jeans and leggings like the ones worn by girls during snowy weather.



More than styles and designs, Alicia Martin focuses on fit and comfortability.



“Wearability is very important. My masterpieces are not supportive things but suitable to wear underneath or as loungewear” she says. However, as one concerned in the environment, Dear Frankie line uses eco-friendly materials such as bamboo and modal.



New swimwear line includes Tanga Thong Bikini Bottoms, Ruffle Beach Coverup, Convertible Bikini Bandeaux Top, Deep V One Piece and a lot more. For women out there who are after with beauty and comfort, Dear Frankie’s collection can surely impress and satisfy them.



It’s true that when it comes to swimwear stores in Toronto is one of the must-visit places in the world. Being a part of the place, everybody should take note that Dear Frankie has a complete line of wardrobe that covers underwear basics and daywear. Alicia Martin promises to provide customers with more dress types to meet the needs of a growing number of customers.



For ladies who are interested with different Canadian designs of swimwear and lingerie, Dear Frankie accepts emails and orders 24/7. On the other hand, everyone is also free to subscribe in their weekly newsletters or even get gift certificates at around $20-$100.



For Additional Information Kindly Visit: http://www.dearfrankie.ca/magento/swimwear-stores-toronto



Media Contact:

Person Name: Alicia Martin (Designer)

Address : Toronto, Ontario Canada

Website: http://www.dearfrankie.ca/magento/swimwear-stores-toronto