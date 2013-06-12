Dearborn, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Traveling green has never been easier. Adoba® Hotel Dearborn/Detroit proudly announces it has been accepted as a Gold Level GreenLeader in the new TripAdvisor® GreenLeaders™ program, which helps travelers plan greener trips by identifying environmentally-friendly accommodations across the U.S.



At the same time, the Adoba® team was working double duty by earning the Detroit, Michigan Green Key Eco-Ratings certification at the Dearborn location. Since the launch of the Adoba® Eco Hotel Brand the company has demonstrated leadership and innovation in the fields of operational efficiency and globally responsible practices on multiple levels.



Adrienne Pumphrey, Global Head of the Adoba® Brand states that “As a company we are passionate about the environment and that is reflected by all of our associates,” she said. “Being recognized as a Green Key member and Trip Advisors new Green Leader accurately mirrors our goals and ambitions.



Working toward the certifications has been a team effort and the greatest realization has been to see the passion from each of the departments as they identify their own ways of engaging with new programs, whether it’s working within the local community or the day to day actions of recycling, sustainable purchasing or offering organic selections in our restaurant. Sustainability is a long term plan, one which requires dedication, teamwork and determination.”



Green Key Global has awarded Green Key status to the Adoba® Hotel-Dearborn for their participation in the Green Key Eco-Rating Program and is pleased to recognize their accomplishments in environmental management and corporate social responsibility. The Adoba® Hotel- Dearborn received the 4 Key Rating within the program.



TripAdvisor GreenLeaders have met a set of environmental standards developed for TripAdvisor by a prominent environmental consulting firm, with input from expert partners. The more green practices a hotel has in place, the higher its GreenLeader level, which is indicated on the property’s TripAdvisor listing.



Adoba ®Hotel-Dearborn continues to show dedication to sustainability with this new certification. Some of the practices that enabled the facility to achieve Gold Level status include an efficient ventilation system, non-toxic pest control, energy-efficient light bulbs, and toiletries with recycled packaging, ENERGY STAR laundry machines, and the tracking of energy use.



“TripAdvisor GreenLeaders are leading the hospitality industry in making efforts to improve their environmental footprint,” said Jenny Rushmore, director of responsible travel at TripAdvisor. “We greatly applaud these accommodations and are pleased to share their eco-friendly practices with our online audience of more than 200 million travelers.”



The TripAdvisor GreenLeaders program was developed in partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR® program, the U.S. Green Building Council, and the United Nations Environment Programme. For more information, please visit w www.tripadvisor.com/GreenLeaders.



About Atmosphere Hospitality Management

Denver-based Atmosphere Hospitality Management www.atmospherehospitalitymanagement.com is a progressive, innovative new hotel management company. Founded in 2010, Atmosphere Hospitality Management has experience managing all recognized national branded properties, restaurants and independent resorts. Atmosphere Hospitality Management has a significant head-start as the hotel management company synonymous with green hotel design, construction and sustainable profitable practices.



About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor® is the world's largest travel site*, enabling travelers to plan and have the perfect trip. TripAdvisor offers trusted advice from real travelers and a wide variety of travel choices and planning features with seamless links to booking tools. TripAdvisor branded sites make up the largest travel community in the world, with more than 200 million unique monthly visitors**, and over 100 million reviews and opinions. The sites operate in 30 countries worldwide, including China under daodao.com. TripAdvisor also includes TripAdvisor for Business, a dedicated