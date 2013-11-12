Death at 40: New Memoir of 'Struggling Christian' Urges Readers to Listen to Dreams and Connect with Spiritual Calling

San Pedro, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- While millions take their dreams for granted, Cheryl A. Shaffer knows first-hand their powerful effect on life and faith. Through her ground-breaking new memoir, Shaffer fuses her own life story with a wealth of vital information to help readers better interpret their dreams and how they shape reality.



‘Death at 40: The Memoir of a Struggling Christian’ is as informative as it is important.



Synopsis:



When Your Dreams Are a Message from God…



Everyone dreams. Sometimes you remember your dreams in vivid detail; sometimes they don’t seem important. Death at 40 is a compelling memoir from Cheryl A. Shaffer about the role that dreams played in communicating warnings, prophecy, and hope.



The frightening, astonishing, and enlightening journeys that Cheryl took through the mysterious landscape of dreams will inspire you to pay more attention to your own dreams, and to determine whether they come from God, or from Satan.



As you walk through Cheryl’s life with her, she gives you the tools you need to determine the source of your dreams. You will find a Basic Mini Dream Dictionary and a Dream Interpretation Worksheet to help you connect to your spiritual calling, and to heed God’s warnings.



As the author explains, through dreams, her memoir can help readers in all areas of their lives.



“It’s a story of demons, deliverance and dreams. These powerful messages from God are usually ignored, but I teach readers how to become more receptive to them and how to react accordingly. Readers will find themselves improving all areas of their lives and, above all, growing closer to their faith,” says Shaffer.



Since its release, the book has garnered a string of rave reviews.



For example, artist Fred Petry commented, “My dear friend Cheryl has allowed us a small glimpse at her personal life. She's a soldier/warrior, friend, teacher and problem solver. Cheryl gives back to her community without hesitation, especially veterans. She's a first time author. Prepare for a good read. Enjoy!”



With the book’s popularity set to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Death at 40: The Memoir of a Struggling Christian’ is available now: http://amzn.to/17D9NmI.



For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://www.deathat40.com.



About Cheryl A. Shaffer

Cheryl was born and raised in Los Angeles, California and later relocated to Carson, California with her family after her tour of duty with the military.



She has earned her bachelor's degree in Business Finance from Cal State University Dominguez Hills and her master's degree in Public Administration and Business Organizational Security from Webster University.



Cheryl currently lives in the Southbay Area where she is a contributing author and Post-Secondary educator. Cheryl is a contemporary veteran's advocate who is known for her passion of connecting veterans to their benefits, as well as providing a military ministry of employment. She believes in lobbying for veterans rights on the local, state and federal governmental level where a Soldier is never left behind.



Through her writing, Cheryl hopes to inspire people to learn to tell their story, as well as learn to know when God is speaking and guiding them.