Death Has a Daughter: Gripping New YA Novel Fuses Love & Suspense from Unique Perspective of Female Grim Reaper

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- While the Grim Reaper occupies the minds of millions of children, this sentient entity rarely finds its way into Young Adult fiction. Bucking the trend with gusto, author Candice Burnett is delighted to put a female Grim Reaper under the spotlight in her latest novel, ‘Death Has a Daughter’.



Melding love, death, souls and demons, this most unique of novels truly is unlike anything else currently on the market.



Synopsis:



Cendall, history’s first female Grim Reaper, has until her eighteenth birthday to prove she’s worthy of the role. The only obstacle in her way are those pesky Guardian Angels who protect human souls, but Cendall is certain she can handle any Guardian who gets in her way. However, nothing could have prepared Cendall for Lacie—a soul that is protected by multiple Guardians, wanted by Demons, and, most startling of all, can see Cendall.



Cendall uses every trick in the book to try and slip past Lacie’s Guardians and collect her soul, but a Demon interferes at the last moment. In the chaos, Cendall accidently saves Lacie’s soul, along with one of the injured Guardians. Realizing Cendall fears termination for her mistake, the Guardian blackmails her with an offer she can’t refuse: in exchange for his silence, Cendall must keep Lacie’s soul safe from the Demon, until he recovers from his injuries.



Cendall agrees—with the intention of checking Lacie’s soul off her list, the instant the Guardian is healed. But as the three of them are forced to work together, Cendall begins to question why Lacie is wanted by the Demons and if her name actually belonged on Cendall’s list in the first place...



“There’s multiple themes at play within the narrative; that collide to produce a compelling reading experience,” says Burnett. “There’s two underlying love interests in the story; one a Guardian angel and another a fellow Grim Reaper. This certainly creates plenty of contention.”



Continuing, “The fact that the lead Grim Reaper is female also adds another layer to the story, beside it being a literary first. Readers finally get to read something told from the perspective of the ‘bad guy’ and, because it isn’t dystopian or dwelling on blood-sucking vampires, it’s guaranteed to give young readers something fresh!”



Readers agree with the above. In fact, since its release, the novel has enjoyed extremely positive reviews.



“First I must say the idea of having a first person account of a Grim Reaper and a female one at that is ingenious. The writing is very well detailed; the dialogue flows flawlessly and is very realistic. I highly recommend this book if you enjoy a fast-paced, very detailed and uniquely stimulating story. Death Has A Daughter will NOT disappoint! 5 stars all the way around!” says Mac79 on Amazon.



Another reader was equally as impressed, adding, “I read Death Has a Daughter in two days. Once I started reading, I couldn't stop. I love the concept of how Cendall is the only female Grim Reaper in a world of male Grim Reapers. At first it seems like her realm values equality and treats her fairly but we soon find out that there is a small price that has to be made if she wants to attend the training program, graduate and become a Grim Reaper.”



‘Death Has a Daughter’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1muyDJ4. For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://www.deathhasadaughter.com.



About Candice Marie Burnett

Candice Marie Burnett graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications and Marketing. She’s loved writing from a very young age, but has only recently pursued publishing her debut novel Death Has a Daughter. She grew up in Woodhaven Michigan on a small farm with her mother, father, brother and sister. She now lives in Atlanta Georgia, with two fluffy pugs and her husband, who has an overworked, undefeated, guardian at his side.