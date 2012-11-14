Death of a Marriage: Family Law Attorney's New Book Slams Incompetent Legal System and Demands Change

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- Having handled hundreds of divorces and seen the ‘inside’ of America’s family law system, attorney Robert Fenar can conclude that the system does not work. In fact, Fenar is so disgusted and concerned that he decided to provide a frankly-honest critique of the system in his new book, ‘Death of a Marriage, Divorce in America’.



Synopsis:



“DEATH OF A MARRIAGE, DIVORCE IN AMERICA was written by an insider. Attorney Fenar has been a practicing family law attorney with over twenty five years of experience in Southern California. Attorney Fenar, has seen the good, the bad and the ugly. He has written the book due to his disgust with the system as well as the people involved in the process.



This includes, but is not limited to, the litigants, attorneys and judges. The book exposes the system and demonstrates why it does not work. It explains some of the dirty tricks and underhanded games. It goes into detail as to why the system is broken and what needs to be done to fix certain aspects. Lastly, it correctly identifies the real losers; the children.



As the author explains, nobody was spared criticism.



“I slam the judges, the lawyers and the litigants. It’s about time a book of this magnitude was written,” explains Fenar.



He continues, “The book explains the dirty tricks and how the system fails to handle the problems. It also gives solutions, because we need to stop the violence and protect the children. We also need to control the anger that exists in and around the process.”



Previous analysis of the divorce court system has concluded that violence is epidemic. In fact, Fenar believes that the entire system is designed to promote violence both during proceedings and afterwards.



“It pushes people over the edge. It is an adversarial system. The children get hurt and lost in the middle. We need to change the system to help promote healing and putting the children’s interest first. We need a system that does not encourage fighting and violence. My book suggests a different way and explains why everyone involved in the system is part of the problem. My website asks for other suggestions,” he concludes.



‘Death of a Marriage, Divorce in America’, published by the author, is available from: http://www.amazon.com/DEATH-MARRIAGE-DIVORCE-AMERICA-ebook/dp/B009NIODZI



For more information, please visit the book’s official website: http://www.divorcecourtsucks.com/



About the Author: Robert Fenar

Robert Fenar has over twenty five years of experience in divorce courts. He is based in California.