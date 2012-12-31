Death of a Player: Debut Novel from Alex Ashe Marks Launch of Compelling New Private Detective Series.

Concord, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- For many, tennis is a serene sport that exposes followers to the finer side of life. However, in Alex Ashe’s new novel, the death of a local tennis club member sparks the hunt for a cold-blooded killer and a series of mysteries that proves no town is safe from murder.



As the first book in a brand new private detective series, ‘Death of a Player’ gets things off to a mysteriously morbid start.



Synopsis:



“A small New Hampshire tennis club is devastated when the body of one of its favorite members is found lifeless in the locker room. Private Investigator Mena Young is called in to consult with the Lake Pleasant Police Department to find the killer.



Death of a Player unveils the mystery surrounding the murder victim along with Mena's traumatic past to give and glimpse into life in a small country town. Things are rarely what they seem.”



As the author explains, it is time female private detectives stole the limelight.



“There are thousands of private detective stories out there, but ninety nine percent focus on the work of men. I wanted to show that females can be equally as cunning,” says Ashe.



Continuing, “My upcoming series of novels will feature Mena Young as the protagonist, along with a series of mysteries that would certainly leave her male counterparts scratching their heads.”



Since its launch, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“A shocking murder mystery filled with intrigue! A very interesting read and fantastic start to the series! I cannot wait for book 2!” says Ashley, who reviewed the novel on Amazon.



Another reader, Nika, was equally as impressed. She said that, “This was a terrific book. I love murder mysteries, and this one was gripping! Anyone who likes a murder with a twist, beware, you will be addicted!”



With so much success on her hands, Ashe refuses to lose sight of what is really important.



“Readers crave a private detective novel that is laced with mystery, suspense and a chaotic series of twists and turns. There are many wild and wonderful scenarios up my sleeve, all of which will be making it into my future books,” she concludes.



About Alex Ashe

Alex Ashe writes novels from her home in New Hampshire where the environment and natural beauty inspire plot lines, characters and settings.



New England offers a variety of historic sites, legends and landscape that influences Alex's work. The close knit communities, architecture and Yankee mentality help to fuel plot lines and create rich characters.



Alex's first book Death of a Player takes place in a small New Hampshire town and is available for Kindle, Nook and iBooks. Her second book Death at the Notch will be released in mid 2013 and is set in northern New Hampshire.