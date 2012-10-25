Death Toll Rises in the Fungal Meningitis Outbreak

North Little Rock, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- Lisa Douglas, Law Offices of Lisa Douglas, Inc. points to the increased death toll and the CDC’s statement that other drugs being involved, underscores the importance of early diagnosis and treatment for victims who may be at risk of disease after receiving contaminated medication from the New England Compounding Center.



Reacting to the increasing death toll and the CDC’s statement that other drugs may be involved, Lisa G. Douglas, today urged victims who may have received tainted steroid injections or any tainted medication from the New England Compounding Center to seek immediate testing and medical treatment.



According to the CDC, death toll is now 23. Although fungal meningitis is not contagious, it is treated with powerful drugs. The victims, who survive the infection, could be treated for weeks to months. Now the CDC has indicated other drugs that came from this New England Compounding Center may be contaminated as well.



Several large Massachusetts hospitals have begun contacting hundreds of cardiac patients informing them that they received a heart medication that was produced by the New England Compounding Center linked to the fungal meningitis outbreak.



The FDA had warned that cardioplegia, a heart drug, could have been contaminated with the fungus that caused the meningitis outbreak. This warning was issued after a heart transplant recipient contracted a fungal infection. This victim had received cardioplegia solution which is supplied by the New England Compounding Center.



Meningitis affects the lining of the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms of fungal meningitis include: headaches, fever, dizziness, and nausea, sensitivity to light, weakness, numbness, slurred speech, pain, redness or swelling at the injection site. Beware, these signs and symptoms can take a month or more to manifest. According to Dr. Benjamin Park with the CDC, the longest time from initial injection to onset of signs and symptoms has thus far been approximately 42 days. According to the CDC, infections following steroid injections of the joints “may take longer to develop than fungal meningitis.”



Lisa Douglas, whose firm pursues medical malpractice, hospital infection and drug injury cases, cautioned that the impact of the meningitis outbreak is likely to continue to spread.



About Law Offices of Lisa Douglas, Inc.

Law Offices of Lisa Douglas Inc. is a leading personal injury firm located at 2300 Main, North Little Rock, AR 72114. The firm represents clients in matters involving medication errors, emergency room errors, failure to diagnose, hospital negligence, physician error, birth injuries, surgical malpractice, anesthesia errors, organ puncture/perforation, post-operative and pre-operation malpractice and surgical complications. To learn more about Law Offices of Lisa Douglas, call (855) 7-I-Am-Hurt or use the firm’s form at: http://www.lisagdouglas.com/fungal-meningitis.aspx



If you or a family member has recently been diagnosed with fungal meningitis, or if you may have been the recipient of a tainted steroid injection, you need an experienced legal advocate on your side to collect the full compensation you are entitled to. Contact us today to learn more about your legal options. http://www.LisaGDouglas.com



Contact information

Law Offices of Lisa Douglas

2300 Main

North Little Rock, AR 72114

email: LisaGDouglas@aol.com

http://www.LisaGDouglas.com

(501)798-0004