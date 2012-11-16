Deavesons Offer Top Brands and Bespoke Options in Jewellery and Wedding Rings

Huntingdon, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- Jewelry is an adornment used to convey status, social regard or an individual aesthetic style, but no matter the purpose, its decorative quality is central to its popularity. The work done by jewelers in creating beautiful works to adorn beautiful people is well respected; look no further than its market value. But in a market with such diversity, very little can claim to be completely unique. Deavesons Jewelers in the United Kingdom offer a bespoke wedding and engagement ring service that can ensure that most precious ring is an original.



Their team of professional jewelers can create original designs using their clients’ ideas as inspiration, be those ideas in the form of visual stimuli, anecdotes or a discussion of their loved one’s personality and tastes. From there they will create a design for the client’s approval and then craft it lovingly from precious metals and jewels including gold, white gold and silver, diamonds, rubies and sapphires. The result is an original work that will match the depth and strength of feeling the giver has for the wearer.



Aside from this service, Deavesons also have a broad range of luxury watches, decorative rings, charm bracelets and earrings from brands like Thomas Sabo, Lovelinks, Sekonda and Fiorelli, all of which are available to order from the website, replete with high quality imagery and detailed product descriptions.



A spokesperson for Deavesons explained, “The combination makes all the difference. We not only have top brands and collections that have been specially selected to maximize the originality and quality on offer, but we have an expert team of professional jewelers able to create bespoke wedding and engagement rings to give unparalleled personalization. That dedication to originality, quality and personality is spread across our wide variety of products on offer, from watches and bracelets to rings and necklaces that are suitable not only for a range of occasions, but for different styles and age-groups as well. We are committed to this completeness in everything we do, and it has helped us stand out from the market and make a name for ourselves.”



About Deavesons Jewellers

