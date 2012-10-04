Debate Update: Manufacturing Remains the Key to West Virginia's Economy

Charleston, WV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- Mining companies, machine shops, small and mid-sized manufacturers and other companies across the Mountain State must be pleased this morning after hearing Governor Mitt Romney cover two important topics dear to the region, coal and manufacturing. The American Machine Shops Network (http://MFGpartners.net), which promotes 1,000+ US-based manufacturers, specialty job shops and other industrial suppliers, said its members and colleagues in West Virginia have shown deep interest in the debate because businesses are well aware of the importance of reviving the state's coal industry to increase the country's energy independence and helping bring jobs back to the area.



Romney was correct when he said in order to grow the economy it all starts with manufacturing, said Keith Chapman, spokesman for AMSN. According to Chapman MFGpartners.net has grown its B-to-B marketplace by 37% in September by increasing its offerings for fabricated parts, molds, castings, Swiss machine products and custom precision machined parts at http://mfgpartners.net/custom-precision-machined-parts Chapman said more companies in West Virginia and throughout the country are using the interactive marketplace regularly to source in real-time for custom manufacturing solutions.



“Mining companies, foundries, steel mills, lumber, pulp & paper, contact manufacturing, CNC precision machining (http://mfgpartners.net/cnc-machining-services) and other companies involved in various industries in West Virginia are most likely pleased this morning of a debate focusing primarily on the economy, job creation and energy efficiency,” said Chapman. He added, “AMSN welcomes businesses all over the Mountain State to join its 'Buy American Movement' to help bring work to U.S. Manufacturers and create more jobs for Americans.



About MFGpartners / AMSN

