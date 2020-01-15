Debbie Johnson to Guest on "Love Light" on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2020 -- Love Light is a show brought to you by the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel. As a Love Light Coach, Author, Educator and Founder of Life Care Wellness PEP For Angels, Inc, the theme of Dr. Jean Marie Farish's show, Living in the Spirit of Love, is aligned with her personal vision to cultivate a lifestyle of love and make wholehearted connections through worthiness.



Shine your love light brighter with support from the Angelic Realm. Our choices affect every aspect of our lives. Should I take this job? How can I make more money? Is this the right relationship? What are my talents? It can be frustrating and confusing when we don't know which way to turn. Sometimes we need support from a higher realm and Debbie Johnson is the bridge for divine guidance. She is a Psychic/Medium with a special connection to the Angelic realm and has been working with clients all over the world for over 18 years. She brings messages from your Angels by channeling Archangels, passed loved ones, spirit guides, and healing. These messages include information about your future, health, and any other subject where guidance is needed. She is able to see into the spirit and physical body if needed and channel powerful healing energy that clears blockages and entities that can sometimes be the cause of physical and mental illness. Debbie works with the Angelic realm to bring healing that is safe and gentle for All.



Debbie began to see spirits as a small child, but when she spoke up about it, she was told to stop making up stories because no one saw what she saw. Being raised in a Southern Baptist household, her gift was repressed. It started to come back in her 20's when she began to write music and then she got even stronger when she studied Reiki. During Reiki sessions, Debbie not only saw and heard human spirits, she also witnessed the magnificence of the Archangels and their abilities to help others. She would not have believed it, had she not see it with her own eyes. At that time, she began to work along with the Angelic Realm.



