Debbie Johnson to Guest on VoiceAmerica Empowerment Show, LOVE LIGHT, "Heaven on Earth: The Angelic Love Connection".

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2020 -- Shine your love light brighter with support from the Angelic Realm. Our choices effect every aspect of our lives. Should I take this job? How can I make more money? Is this the right relationship? What are may talents? It can be frustrating and confusing when we don't know which way to turn. Sometimes we need support from a higher realm and Debbie Johnson is the bridge for divine guidance. She brings messages from our Angels by channeling Archangels, passed loved ones, spirit guides, and healing. These messages include information about your present situation, future, health and any other subject where guidance is needed. Debbie not only delivers messages, she is able to see into the spirit and physical body if needed and channel powerful healing energy that clear blockages and entities that can sometimes be the cause of physical and mental illness. Debbie works with the Angelic realm to bring healing that is safe and gentle for all.



Debbie began to see spirits as a small child, but when she spoke about it, she was told to stop making up stories because no one saw what she saw. Being raised in a Southern Baptist household, her gift was repressed. It started to come back in her 20's when she began to write music and then got even stronger when she studied Reiki. During Reiki sessions, Debbie not only saw and heard human spirits, she also witnessed the magnificence of the Archangels and their abilities to help others. She would not have believed it, had she not seen it with her own eyes. At that time, she began to work along with the Angelic Realm. Debbie will take live calls from listeners to address their questions (1.888.346.9141).



angelicmessages.com