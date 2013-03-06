South Beach Smoke: Debi Austin, Anti-Smoking Star, Dies at Age 62

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Debi Austin, anti-smoking campaign star, died at the age of 62 of cancer on February 22, 2013. As an electronic cigarette company, South Beach Smoke continues to encourage smokers to switch to a better alternative and avoid diseases and deaths caused by traditional cigarette smoking.



Austin starred in an anti-smoking commercial in which she smoked a cigarette through a hole in her throat. She begun smoking at age 13 and was never able to quit. The commercial was designed to show the addictiveness of nicotine by featuring Austin inhaling smoke from a lit cigarette through the hole in her throat. The hole, called a stoma, let Austin breathe after she had her larynx removed at age 42



Austin was able to quit smoking for four months after filing the ad, however she battled several forms of cancer while remaining an advocate of anti-smoking for the rest of her life. Had Austin been able to get a chance at trying a South Beach Smoke e-Cig, things might have gone a little different in her life.



A South Beach Smoke electronic cigarette contains no tobacco, smoke, tar or carcinogens – the most detrimental components of standard cigarettes. This means, not only can smokers enjoy the experience they crave but, they can do so without the life threatening side effects and secondhand smoke intruding on others.



“It’s always sad to hear about someone passing away due to a smoking related cause. We hope that Austin stood as a role model and help persuade many individuals against the dangers of smoking cigarettes,” said a representative from South Beach Smoke.



South Beach Smoke e-Cigs can help people trying to quit traditional cigarettes make a lifestyle switch from traditional cigarettes to a healthier lifestyle with electronic cigarettes. Electronic cigarettes, or e-Cigs as they are popularly known, are a high-tech, non-flammable solution for obtaining nicotine without exposure to tobacco. Smokers enjoy a dose of vaporized liquid nicotine solution and exhale water vapor that resembles a puff of smoke, providing a physical sensation and flavor akin to inhaled tobacco smoke.



Electronic cigarettes have established quite the growing trend among Hollywood Stars as more and more celebrities make the switch to wean off the offensive smoking habit and instead, take the appropriate steps toward a healthier lifestyle. South Beach Smoke’s growing celebrity fan list includes Mel Gibson, Katherine Heigl, Jeremy Piven, Uma Thurman, Jenny McCarthy, Herry Ferrara, J Woww, Karina Smirnoff, and many others.



In 2011, the electronic cigarette starter kits were included in the official MTV Movie Awards Gift Bags, which were presented to the nominated and attending celebrities. South Beach Smoke has also been featured in the New York Post, Star Magazine, and OK! Magazine. South Beach Smoke appears to be the e-cigarette of choice for the Hollywood elite in a growing trend of healthier, smoke-free Hollywood.



As a leading provider of electronic cigarettes, and consistently ranked #1 on numerous review sites, South Beach Smoke’s products are high quality, affordable and customer service is a top priority. For more information about purchasing a starter kit, visit http://www.southbeachsmoke.com.