DeBianchi Real Estate Reaches Social Media Milestone with over 2,000 Twitter Followers

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- DeBianchi Real Estate, a South Florida real estate group, has reached a significant milestone in its social media campaign, having garnered over 2,000 Twitter followers in a fairly short span of time. The success validates the group’s emphasis on utilizing the internet and other advanced technologies in the provision of its services.



The Twitter account was designed to directly connect DeBianchi Real Estate to its clients, and serves as an additional venue through which they can receive assistance. Subscribers are thus able to view highlighted properties, market updates, company services, and other vital information that is regularly posted on the account. The profile also allows for direct feedback and commentary by DeBianchi followers, which will further assist the firm in addressing the needs of its clients.



The social media platform was launched in response to the growing use of the internet as a tool for marketing and exposure, providing organic growth and considerable visibility. Additionally, an increasing number of homebuyers have utilized the web as a tool for finding properties and real estate services; in light of this development, DeBianchi Real Estate has explicitly sought to provide the most innovative and topical approaches to customer service. Analysts anticipate that her firm will grow quickly from this strategy.



About DeBianchi Real Estate

DeBianchi Real Estate was founded by Samantha “Sam” DeBianchi, a prominent realtor with a background in hospitality and a noted enthusiasm for real estate and client engagement. She is a major source on Fort Lauderdale Real Estate and has subsequently been featured in media outlets such as Forbes, FOX News, FOX Business, AOL, and Yahoo.