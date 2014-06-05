Recently published research from GlobalData, "Debiotech S.A. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2014 Update", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Debiotech S.A. (Debiotech) is a medical device company. The company focuses on developing therapeutic devices and diagnostic products. The products that the company offers include patch-pump, injection, multi-fluidic cassette type system, infusion pump and microsystems. It sells its product under the brand name JewelPUMP, NanoJect, DialEase, Debiopass, CT Expres III, DebioClip, IV Expres and Debiopass. The company develops products in the areas of implantable and external drug delivery systems using nanotechnologies, micromechanics and microelectromechanical systems. It identifies new technologies and ideas originating from scientists, universities, or inventors and brings them to an approval by the Product for Human use. The company also focuses on research and development. Debiotech is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.
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This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the company's portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands.
The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Scope:
- The report reviews detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments
- The report analyzes all pipeline products in development for the company Debiotech S.A.
- The report provides pipeline analysis on all pipeline products of the company (by equipment type, by indication, by development stage, and by trial status)
- The report covers detailed information on each pipeline product with information on pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s) and estimated launch date
- The report provides detailed description of products in development, technical specification and functions
- The report also covers ongoing clinical trials (wherever applicable) with information on trial name, trial objective, sponsor, trial design , trial status and phase, estimated start and end date.
Reasons to Buy:
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies by understanding the competitor portfolio
- To formulate effective Research & Development strategies
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players of the most promising pipeline
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