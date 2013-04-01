Debit Cards in Greece: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Debit Cards in Greece" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- The deep economic recession is changing the spending habits of Greek consumers away from the 'buy-now-pay-later' credit culture of previous years towards a more rational 'buy-if-you-can-afford-it' behaviour which favours debit cards at the expense of credit cards. With Greek consumers becoming increasingly familiar with plastic money, the drop in credit card usage is being translated in to rising debit card usage. Slowly and steadily, the cash-dominated Greek consumer culture is coming in-line...
Euromonitor International's Debit Transactions in Greece report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
