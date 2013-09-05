Debit Cards in Hong Kong, China - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "Debit Cards in Hong Kong, China" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- In 2012, debit card slowed down its growth in terms of transaction value. Debit cards recorded transaction value growth of 5%, reaching HK$219.8 billion in 2012. The economic uncertainty meant consumers were more cautious in spending and more sensitive to discounts. Debit cards did not offer discounts and cash rewards as much as credit card did. Credit cards offered more attractive discounts on purchases, as well as cash rewards, leading to limited growth of debit cards.
Euromonitor International's Debit Transactions in Hong Kong, China report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Debit Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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