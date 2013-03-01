Debit Cards in Hungary - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Debit Cards in Hungary", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- The number of debit cards in circulation in Hungary will increase by just 2% in 2012 while total current value transactions will increase by 7%. This discrepancy highlights the fact that debit cards are being used more. Issuers are actively promoting the use of debit cards for payment transactions in both domestic stores and stores in other countries as well as for online payments. Discounts and cash back opportunities are widely used as promotional tools by banks within credit cards. However,...
Euromonitor International's Debit Transactions in Hungary report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
