Debit Cards in Italy - New Market Report Now Available

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- The number of debit cards has grown at a higher rate than credit and charge cards. They remain the most common form of card in Italy, accounting for 47% of the total number of financial cards in circulation.
Euromonitor International's Debit Transactions in Italy report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Debit Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
