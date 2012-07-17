"Toridas Mark 2" Robot Debut in the U.S

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- Mayekawa U.S.A., Inc. is pleased to announce a masterpiece. About 30 years ago, a food processing company in Japan requested: “Can anyone invent an automated deboning machine, instead of manual deboning of a whole chicken leg?” Development started! Mayekawa Japan Headquarters invented the first model 20 years ago. And now, Mayekawa is introducing the second model. The “Toridas Mark 2” has been totally enhanced. Mayekawa finally invented a fabulous machine.



This “Mayekawa U.S.A., Inc.” is available to debone 1,000 chicken whole legs per hour. “ Toridas Mark 2” separates the bone and leg meat. The yield ratio is as good as when the process is done by a skilled deboning person. By removing human hands from the deboning process, Mayekawa succeeded in stabilizing the quality of the product and the yield ratio, as well as improving the hygienic concern.



Mayekawa is the pioneer of robotization for the meat processing process which was once thought to be difficult. Meat processing robots must be capable of sensing the subtle differences between each subject such as shape, size and firmness. Mayekawa has developed robots for each process and achieved high quality and efficient automated systems. To use the “ Toridas Mark 2” , place chicken whole leg in clamp, it turns, then the sensor measures the length of the bone and checks the position of the joint automatically. The blades of “ Toridas Mark 2” move around the bone and the meat is stripped off gradually. The meat and bone are fully separated. The speed of this process is about four times quicker than manual deboning. This success of high quality deboning is related to the special sensor which distinguishes the delicate small differences in the length of tendon and the position of the ankle.



“Toridas Mark 2” works very well for the chicken dark meat market.



The poultry industry has recognized that the dark meat market is growing in the US, not only Asia. Dark meat is now a trendy item. The sale of boneless / skinless breast meat has decreased for the past 7-8 years. According to U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average annual wholesale price of chicken breast meat has decreased by 60cents while boneless/ skinless thigh meat has increased by 50cents. The price of leg meat has been constantly growing since 2006. The overall consumption of dark meat jumps up high from 2010. More than 650 units of “Toridas Mark 2” chicken deboning machines are already installed worldwide, including some units in the United States.



“ Toridas Mark 2” has many special features as follows:

- High reliability

- High yield

- Stable productivity

- High quality

- Stable management cost

- Easy handling and safety

- Labor saving

- Easy installation



And more.



“Toridas Mark 2” has just been introduced to the U.S. by Mayekawa.

Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd. was established 1924 as an ice manufacturing and cold storage company. This company has changed by developing food freezing technology and adapting to changes in markets.