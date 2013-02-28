Deborah Finn's Rittenhouse Jewelers Is Currently Available for Care of Gemstone Jewelry

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- When it comes to the general care of jewelry there are a few important things that need to be done to maintain the best look of jewelry. Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers, a jeweler in Philadelphia, understands what it takes to keep Gemstones looking pristine and is currently available for the special care of jewelry.



The owners of the jewelry can do their part in keeping the pieces clean by trying to keep it away from dirt, cosmetics, hair spray, perfume, as well as perspiration. People should also avoid salt water along with harsh chemicals like chlorine and detergents that could possibly harm the gold and/or gemstones. It is important to wipe down gemstones with a clean, moist cloth, after wearing. This keeps the jewelry clean while it is being stored, this is especially important for jewelry that is going to be stored away for a long period of time or isn’t worn a lot.



Chemicals can erode the polish and finish of gems and precious metals. People are to never use commercial cleaning solutions and should never boil or use hot water for cleaning. The opals and emerald jewelry should always be kept in cotton and never plastic.



