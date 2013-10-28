Deborah Finn's Rittenhouse Jewelers Now Offering Custom Diamond Engagement Rings

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- When it comes time to tie the knot and say “I Do,” women will forever wear that cherished engagement ring. She’ll wear it when she’s working, cooking, sleeping, and bragging to her friends. To help cherish the moment and make the engagement extra special, Deborah Finn's Rittenhouse Jewelers is now offering their valued customers custom-made diamond engagement rings. Deborah Finn is certified in diamonds by the Gemological Institute of America and will inspect every inch of the diamond to make sure the surface is smooth and the stone is high-quality.



As a premier jeweler in Philadelphia, Deborah Finn will seek out her customers’ opinions and create the diamond from start to finish ensuring it is exactly how her customers envisioned. Through every step of the process, she will communicate with the customer so no areas are overseen. Each ring is hand selected and made in the USA.



Deborah Finn's Rittenhouse Jewelers specializes in CAD jewelry and will also customize a platinum or gold ring, depending on the preference of the customer. If there’s a ring that has been handed down the family for multiple generations and is starting to wear, the elite jewelry store in Philadelphia will conduct a facelift and get the diamond sparkling like new to ask that special question. For those interested in a matching necklace or set of earrings for an anniversary, Deborah Finn will provide her clients with high-quality diamond jewelry no matter the occasion.



For an added bonus, Deborah Finn's Rittenhouse Jewelers will create a wedding band to fit the customized ring for the ultimate customer satisfaction. The attention to detail and the finished product are sure to make the bride-to-be marvel at the design.



Aside from engagement rings, Deborah Finn will also create a ring for an ultra-special anniversary, birthday, or Valentine’s Day gift. For more information about the jewelry and customized rings made by Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers, please call 800-605-1196 or visit the website today.



About Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers

Deborah Finn has been in the jewelry business for nearly 40 years. She personifies excellence in all fields of jewelry. With attention to detail and an honest, caring and knowledgeable approach, Deborah has maintained a great following through the years. Deborah is in the heart of Philadelphia. The store is in a great location in Rittenhouse Square close to many fine restaurants. Please come in today and see her. She can and does do it all! For more information visit http://deborahfinnsjewelers.com/.