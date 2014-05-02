Deborah Finn's Rittenhouse Jewelers Now Offering Custom Jewelry for Spring Weddings

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- At last, spring is here, and Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers welcomes wedding season back with the finest custom jewelry in Philadelphia. Bring in old pieces to be touched up, or select from numerous exquisite options for custom bands and diamond engagement rings. Can’t decide on the best choice for the bride to be? Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers employs dedicated staff who will lend their expertise and time to all clients and help them determine the best fit for their style and budget.



Everyone wants their wedding rings to reflect their personality and the unique bond created with their significant other throughout their time together. Forget paying high prices at big stores only to receive a sub-par product. Get down to Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers in Center City for a personable experience with a shop that has served the community for over 40 years. Happy weddings start with their beautiful custom engagement rings in Rittenhouse Square.



Other companies who make rings in Philadelphia may skimp on materials. Not all shops put in the same amount of work as Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers, and their product suffers for it. This renowned shop knows how important jewelry is to their clients and pays close attention to detail to honor all their wishes. Custom jewelry is the perfect way for one to put a personal touch on the ring they give to their loved one as a token of their affection.



For wedding jewelry in Philadelphia visit Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers online or call 1-800-605-1196.



About Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers

Deborah Finn has been in the jewelry business for nearly 40 years. She personifies excellence in all fields of jewelry. With attention to detail and an honest, caring and knowledgeable approach, Deborah has maintained a great following through the years. Deborah is in the heart of Philadelphia. The store is in a great location in Rittenhouse Square close to many fine restaurants. Please come in today and see her. She can and does do it all.



For more information, please visit http://deborahfinnsjewelers.com/.