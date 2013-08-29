Deborah Finn's Rittenhouse Jewelers Now Offering Custom Wedding Bands

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- For those recently engaged individuals or newly-wedded couples, Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers is pleased to announce they are now offering custom wedding bands to match any engagement ring. Individuals could look all over to find the perfect wedding band, but Deborah Finn, a certified gemologist, will help her customers design the ultimate custom wedding bands in Philadelphia. The jewelers know how important it is to choose the right style wedding band and will provide each customer with the knowledge and different styles in order to select what is right for them. Whether it is a diamond, a gemstone, gold, titanium, traditional or modern, Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers has the quality jewels to please any customer.



If there is an engagement ring or wedding band that is passed down through multiple generations, but is in need of an upgrade, the professionals at Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers will provide a facelift to any ring that makes it shine like new. Sometimes individuals hold onto pieces solely because they have sentimental value. To make those outdated, dust-collecting rings appear brand new, bring them into Deborah Finn’s and allow the experts to provide a facelift and make it sparkle to become the perfect wedding band for a loved one. While getting a wedding band or engagement ring face lifted, bring in a timeworn necklace or other pieces of jewelry and allow them to be designed into a work of art as well.



As a family-run jewelry store in Philadelphia, the qualified jewelers will advise their customers and work within their budget to create the ultimate wedding and engagement bands. The customers are treated with the utmost respect and Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers will work meticulously to create a unique, one-of-a-kind ring for that special someone in anybody’s life. Every piece of jewelry is made in the USA and custom created to make the wedding band distinct. For more information regarding wedding bands or other jewelry inquiries, please call 1-800-605-1196 or visit their website today.



About Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers

Deborah Finn has been in the jewelry business for nearly 40 years. She personifies excellence in all fields of jewelry. With attention to detail and an honest, caring and knowledgeable approach, Deborah has maintained a great following through the years. Deborah is in the heart of Philadelphia. The store is in a great location in Rittenhouse Square close to many fine restaurants. Please come in today and see her. She can and does do it all! For more information visit http://deborahfinnsjewelers.com/.