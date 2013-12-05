Deborah Finn's Rittenhouse Jewelers Now Offering Custom Wedding Ring & Band Services This Winter

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Planning on popping the big question during the holiday season? Don’t be left without a custom wedding ring or band, designed by Deborah Finn, a leading jeweler located in the heart of Philadelphia. Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers is pleased to announce they are now offering custom wedding rings and bands this winter. For nearly four decades, Deborah Finn has been designing custom wedding rings for all occasions. This holiday season, the jeweler is expecting to custom design wedding rings and bands for those winter lovers, looking to take their romance to the next level before the beginning of 2014.



A wedding ring is much more than a sign of marriage. It is a symbol used as a commitment to everlasting love. That is why it is important to have a beautifully-designed wedding ring. Instead of going at it alone, Deborah Finn offers years of knowledge on what is needed to design the perfect wedding ring. The last thing a person needs is to have their significant other to hate the wedding ring they select. There is much pressure involved with making sure the wedding ring has everything the significant other wants. Deborah Finn will create a wedding ring that will not only fit their taste, but will take their breath away when presented with it.



Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers, offer much more than wedding rings. The Philadelphia jeweler can design diamond rings for any occasion. Whether someone just got a new promotion at work, or wants to celebrate their anniversary, Deborah Finn will be there to help customers express their love through a beautifully-designed diamond ring.



Those interested in having a diamond ring designed for a special occasion can contact Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers by calling 1-800-605-1196.



About Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers

Deborah Finn has been in the jewelry business for nearly 40 years. She personifies excellence in all fields of jewelry. With attention to detail and an honest, caring and knowledgeable approach, Deborah has maintained a great following through the years. Deborah is in the heart of Philadelphia. The store is in a great location in Rittenhouse Square close to many fine restaurants. Please come in today and see her. She can and does do it all!



For more information, please visit http://deborahfinnsjewelers.com/.