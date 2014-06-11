Deborah Finn's Rittenhouse Jewelers Now Offering Diamond Anniversary Bands for June 2014

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers is now offering a special on diamond anniversary bands. All through June customers receive 25% off all diamond jewelry. People love getting married in the summer, and that means summer is also anniversary season. Also this month the store will offer free in-house inspections and cleaning of diamond engagement rings in Philadelphia.



Buying a partner a new ring for anniversaries is a great way to renew the marriage bond and a great way to celebrate milestone anniversaries like the 25th or 50th. The 60th year of marriage is considered the diamond anniversary, so those celebrating a long life together are especially encouraged to come see what this local institution has to offer.



Deborah Finn works closely with each customer, overseeing every step of the process to create a well-crafted, personalized anniversary or engagement ring. As a certified diamond expert, she works hard to perfect each ring to the exact specifications of the recipient. For over 40 years the company has brought joy to Philadelphia residents on their special day.



Customers who need existing diamond rings cleaned this month are also in luck. All through June Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers will perform all inspection and cleaning services in the store for free. This offer is available for all diamond wedding, anniversary, and engagement rings in Philadelphia.



For more information on these specials from Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers, visit them online or call 1-800-605-1196.



About Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers

Deborah Finn has been in the jewelry business for nearly 40 years. She personifies excellence in all fields of jewelry. With attention to detail and an honest, caring and knowledgeable approach, Deborah has maintained a great following through the years. Deborah is in the heart of Philadelphia. The store is in a great location in Rittenhouse Square close to many fine restaurants. Please come in today and see her. She can and does do it all.



For more information, please visit http://deborahfinnsjewelers.com/.