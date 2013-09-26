Deborah Finn's Rittenhouse Jewelers Now Offering Wedding Jewelry for Newly Engaged Couples This Fall

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Getting engaged is one of the happiest moments in a person’s life, both for the bride and the groom. To help celebrate the special occasion, Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers is announcing they are now offering special wedding jewelry for newly engaged couples this Fall. Whether picking out wedding bands for the bride, or selecting matching, custom wedding rings in Philadelphia, Deborah Finn is the jeweler that will provide all the wedding jewelry a couple may need.



Certified in diamonds by the Gemological Institute of America, Deborah Finn will analyze the texture and quality of every piece of diamond jewelry the engaged couple selects. Newly engaged couples are encouraged to pick the style and design they desire for the diamond ring, or wedding jewelry such as necklaces, or bracelets. This jewelry will be customized according to the clients’ wishes. No matter what lifestyle a couple may live, Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers will design the jewelry to reflect a special part of the couple’s life.



Aside from diamonds, Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers offers a variety of colored stone and custom jewelry in Philadelphia, like earrings and necklaces to spice up the color of the wedding. There are rubies, pearls, gold, turquoise and onyx to fit the personality of any individual.



If a groom has a ring that was passed down through the family and he wants to pass it on to his future wife, Deborah Finn is also able to provide facelifts and make the appearance shine and glow like never before. Deborah Finn’s Jewelers will take the inherited ring and design a piece, whether a ring or wedding band, to make it extra meaningful for the bride-to-be.



For more information about the various types of wedding jewelry offered by Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers, or to inquire about customizing a ring or wedding band before popping the question, please call 1-800-605-1196 or visit the website today to get a look at the incredible rings and jewelry.



About Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers

Deborah Finn has been in the jewelry business for nearly 40 years. She personifies excellence in all fields of jewelry. With attention to detail and an honest, caring and knowledgeable approach, Deborah has maintained a great following through the years. Deborah is in the heart of Philadelphia. The store is in a great location in Rittenhouse Square close to many fine restaurants. Please come in today and see her. She can and does do it all! For more information visit http://deborahfinnsjewelers.com/.