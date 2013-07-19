Deborah Finn's Rittenhouse Jewelers Now Offers Jewelry Facelifts for Unwanted Pieces

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- If a person can’t remember the last time he or she bought a piece of jewelry for themselves, but are still holding onto some old pieces, bring them into Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers for a facelift. For those who are looking to update their existing collection of silver or diamond rings that are presently not being worn, they can have a custom piece created. Deborah Finn understands that there is probably a lot of sentimental value in old pieces of jewelry, however they may seem a bit outdated to wear. No worries, with the existing elements she will be able to create a new fashionable piece of jewelry and have it looking brand new.



Whether a person is looking for engagement rings in Philadelphia, or to give a facelift to jewelry that he or she has had for many years, Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers is the place to go with nearly 40 years of experience. No matter if it is clothing, accessories, shoes, and even jewelry it may reveal ones age, so with a simple facelift that old outdated diamond ring, necklace, or bracelet can be as good as new. There are trends in almost all aspects of life, so why not get good use out of the pieces of jewelry that are just lying around the house?



Don’t sell meaningful family heirlooms for cash; instead create desirable new pieces that can be worn once again. Not only is it economical, but also recycling outdated jewelry into fashionable new items feels good. Deborah Finn encourages Philadelphian’s to bring in any outdated pieces of jewelry to discuss what they are looking to have done as far as what will be saved or added on to create a stunning new vintage piece. Deborah Finn’s of Rittenhouse also offers new creations for diamond engagement rings in Philadelphia for customers who know exactly what they want when it comes to customized jewelry.



About Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers

Deborah Finn has been in the jewelry business for nearly 40 years. She personifies excellence in all fields of jewelry. With attention to detail and an honest, caring and knowledgeable approach, Deborah has maintained a great following through the years. Deborah is in the heart of Philadelphia. The store is in a great location in Rittenhouse Square close to many fine restaurants. Please come in today and see her. She can and does do it all! For more information visit http://deborahfinnsjewelers.com/.