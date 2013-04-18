Deborah Finn's Rittenhouse Jewelers Proud to Announce They Made the Fox News Hot List

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers are glad to announce that their business has recently been listed on the Fox News Hot List. This jeweler of Philadelphia was nominated for BEST jewelry. They were a nominee for who has the best designer jewelry in town. On Philly’s Host List, voting took place where it was ok to stare at all the competitive contenders finest accessories. Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers has been servicing the Philadelphia area for over 35 years and is honored to have been selected among the few. They have been able to provide custom engagement rings for many years that include one’s style and budget.



The professionals from Deborah Finn’s Jewelers listing can now be found on the Philly Hot List for those who are in search of the highest quality jewelry for every special occasion. Whether it is for no reason at all or to celebrate an anniversary, this family owned business has all the latest styles, charms, precious stones, and metals available. The Philly’s Hot List allows users to browse through the best jewelry nominees. They feature almost 6,000 businesses that continue to compete for the title of being Philadelphia’s best.



They rely on the voters and loyal customers who enjoy seeing the businesses they invest in succeed. Businesses who have been nominated and won their category have seen that it pays to stand out above the rest as Philly’s Hottest. The family owned business at Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers would also like to thank all of their passionate customers who have remained loyal over the years and have come in for all occasions throughout one’s life. They value their customers business and wouldn’t have made it as a nominee for the Best Jeweler without them.



About Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers

Deborah Finn has been a jewelry expert for over 35 years. With precision care of all her jewelry she has maintained a great following over the years. Being in the heart of Philadelphia, Deborah Finn’s store in Rittenhouse Square is a great location when in the city, close to many great shops and restaurants. Come visit her today to see what she has in store, or bring her any ideas that you may have for any custom or specialized jewelry. She can do it all.



For more information visit http://deborahfinnsjewelers.com/