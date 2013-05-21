Deborah Finn's Rittenhouse Jewelers Reveals New Guide to Proper Pearl Cleaning

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Pearls are one of the most classic pieces of jewelry that are timeless, worn by some of the most iconic women, such as Audrey Hepburn and Jacqueline Kennedy. They are perfect for any occasion, whether it is for a casual night out or a wedding, the smooth round pearls accent almost every outfit perfectly. Even though they are durable, they still need the necessary care to keep them looking beautiful for years to come, which is why Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers is revealing their new guide to the proper pearl cleaning. This way they can be passed down from generation to generation as a family heirloom.



The jeweler of Philadelphia reveals that pearls require a different cleaning than typical sterling or other gems. If cleaning the organic gem at home, be sure to steer clear of harsh cleaners, perfumes, and even makeup. Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers recommends taking off pearl jewelry first thing when coming home, whether it may be earrings, necklaces, or bracelets. This way it will eliminate anything from damaging their beautiful, natural luster. Another tip is to never place pearl jewelry with other pieces, always keep them separate on a soft surface so the gems can’t be scratched.



In many cases pearls are passed down through generations and stored in safety deposit boxes or safes; however Deborah Finn warns pearl owners that the dry atmosphere can result in the pearls deteriorating if left in there for long periods of time. There are many precautions to take when owning valuable pearls, and the Philadelphia jeweler wants owners to get the most out of their heirloom or gift with these few tips. The proper care is necessary to ensure that they last for many years to come. If one is unsure about the care or bag they are storing their pearls in, stop in Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers to see.



About Deborah Finn’s Rittenhouse Jewelers

Deborah Finn has been a jewelry expert for over 35 years. With precision care of all her jewelry she has maintained a great following over the years. Being in the heart of Philadelphia, Deborah Finn’s store in Rittenhouse Square is a great location when in the city, close to many great shops and restaurants. Come visit her today to see what she has in store, or bring her any ideas that you may have for any custom or specialized jewelry. She can do it all.



