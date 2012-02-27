Deborah Jessup of Morgantown, KY Partners With Clean Green Nation

Morgantown, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Deborah Jessup, a green professional based in Morgantown, Kentucky.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Jessup will provide the highest quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. She specializes in various topics dealing with green living including solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Jessup will service the Morgantown area by providing information and educational materials regarding eco friendly initiatives, such as Morgantown KY renewable energy.



“My role at Clean Green Nation will involve anything and everything to do with living sustainably,” says Jessup. “I’m fortunate enough to be located in a place where living eco friendly is already widely practiced. Here residents like myself are able to take advantage of projects like Morgantown KY recycling and other green initiatives. I’m excited to advocate sustainability and explain the many benefits of living green to those who are interested in reducing their carbon footprint.”



Along with valuable information and technological resources, Jessup will also offer energy conscious residents a wide array of products to shop from. Her online store through Clean Green Nation will expose homeowners, as well as business establishments, to a vast array of green energy products that can be easily implemented for eco friendly living.



"Encouraging new Morgantown KY green initiatives is something I’m really looking forward to doing,” says Jessup. “I’ll be encouraging both private homeowners and big businesses alike to reevaluate their living to see how they can improve their lifestyles to become greener. I think that the current population that is already living green, coupled with even more supporters that Clean Green Nation is going to reach will set a wonderful example of green living for the rest of the country to take note from. Together, we’ll all be able to strive for renewable energy.”



Through both information and accessible products, Clean Green Nation hopes to illustrate the importance of green energy as an emerging industry. By educating the North American population on the sustainable nature of green living, Clean Green’s primary goal is to help establish energy independence from traditional, foreign energy sources.



Jessup will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://deborahj.cleangreennation.com.